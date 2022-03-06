Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, others injured after overnight shootings

Police: 3 dead, others injured after overnight shootings
Police: 3 dead, others injured after overnight shootings(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three separate shootings Saturday evening and night left three people dead and others injured.

Memphis Police responded to the first shooting on Commonwealth Road at 6:26 p.m.

One man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police gave an update Sunday morning that the man did not survive his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

MPD responded to a second shooting at 10:46 p.m. at 3025 Capri.

Police say one man was found shot. He did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

MPD responded to a third shooting at Beale and Riverside at 10:56 p.m.

Officers say they found two people shot, one was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was a child taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Charles Metcalf
Man charged in six separate carjackings
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot

Latest News

Could the Byhalia Connection Pipeline project be revived?
Activists worry Byhalia pipeline project will be revived under new legislation
Gas prices soar above $4 per gallon at some local stations
Gas prices soar above $4 per gallon at some local stations
Police: Man shot, in critical condition
Police: Man shot, in critical condition
The pain at the pump is being felt across the country as the tensions between Russia and...
U.S. “cents away” from record on average price for a gallon of gas