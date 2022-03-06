Police: 3 dead, others injured after overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three separate shootings Saturday evening and night left three people dead and others injured.

Memphis Police responded to the first shooting on Commonwealth Road at 6:26 p.m.

One man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police gave an update Sunday morning that the man did not survive his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim did not survive his injuries. This is now a Homicide Investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with any information you may have on this incident. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 6, 2022

MPD responded to a second shooting at 10:46 p.m. at 3025 Capri.

Police say one man was found shot. He did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

At 10:49 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 3025 Capri with with a male shot. The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 6, 2022

MPD responded to a third shooting at Beale and Riverside at 10:56 p.m.

Officers say they found two people shot, one was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was a child taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

At 10:56 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at Beale and Riverside with two shot. One victim was xported to ROH and pronounced deceased. A second was xported to LeBonheur non-critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 6, 2022

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

