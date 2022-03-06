Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Gas prices soar about $4 per gallon at some local stations

By Parker King
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than $4 per gallon.

That’s what some Mid-Southerners are paying at the pump tonight. It’s a painful price to fill up the tank, and the cost of gas is not expected to drop any time soon.

You may get lucky in Memphis and find a pump that reads $3.50, $3.60 maybe, but when the total hits you’re going to be feeling it in your wallet.

Some people we spoke with at the pump weren’t even filling up their tanks, just $5 here, $10 there, enough to get by for now.

One guy we spoke with paid $5 a gallon to put diesel in his truck.

These are some of the highest prices people have seen since ever, some comparing it to 2013-2014.

It’s a problem that hits everyone.

”Especially in the South, we don’t have subways or public transit readily available, so it does affect it pretty hard,” Memphis resident Matthew Walker said.

We’ve got reaction from a lot more drivers, as well as our political analyst Mike Nelson who talks more on what’s happening across the country with this tonight on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Charles Metcalf
Man charged in six separate carjackings
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot

Latest News

Gas prices soar above $4 per gallon at some local stations
Gas prices soar above $4 per gallon at some local stations
Police: Man shot, in critical condition
Police: Man shot, in critical condition
The pain at the pump is being felt across the country as the tensions between Russia and...
U.S. “cents away” from record on average price for a gallon of gas
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot