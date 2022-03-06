Gas prices soar about $4 per gallon at some local stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than $4 per gallon.

That’s what some Mid-Southerners are paying at the pump tonight. It’s a painful price to fill up the tank, and the cost of gas is not expected to drop any time soon.

You may get lucky in Memphis and find a pump that reads $3.50, $3.60 maybe, but when the total hits you’re going to be feeling it in your wallet.

Some people we spoke with at the pump weren’t even filling up their tanks, just $5 here, $10 there, enough to get by for now.

One guy we spoke with paid $5 a gallon to put diesel in his truck.

These are some of the highest prices people have seen since ever, some comparing it to 2013-2014.

It’s a problem that hits everyone.

”Especially in the South, we don’t have subways or public transit readily available, so it does affect it pretty hard,” Memphis resident Matthew Walker said.

We’ve got reaction from a lot more drivers, as well as our political analyst Mike Nelson who talks more on what’s happening across the country with this tonight on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

