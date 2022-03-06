Advertise with Us
F.A.C.S. advances to finals of Tennessee High School State Championships
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - F.A.C.S. is ranked as the number one team in Tennesee Division-2 Class-A.

The Crusaders out to prove that ranking correct in the State Tournament in Cookeville.

Winning their semifinal against Clarksville Academy Thursday 57-32.

FACS plays Nashville Goodpasture for the D2-A title Saturday 6:30 p.m. at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Unbeaten CBHS will play Knoxville Catholic for the D2-AA crown Saturday 1:30 p.m.

