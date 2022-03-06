F.A.C.S. advances to finals of Tennessee High School State Championships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - F.A.C.S. is ranked as the number one team in Tennesee Division-2 Class-A.

The Crusaders out to prove that ranking correct in the State Tournament in Cookeville.

Winning their semifinal against Clarksville Academy Thursday 57-32.

FACS plays Nashville Goodpasture for the D2-A title Saturday 6:30 p.m. at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Unbeaten CBHS will play Knoxville Catholic for the D2-AA crown Saturday 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.