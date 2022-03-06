Cloudy, warm, and windy now, but rain and thunderstorms will move in soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is driving warm Gulf air into the Mid-South ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring rain and thunderstorms beginning tonight and remain through Monday. Strong to severe storms will be possible in some areas mainly along and north of the I-40 corridor including Memphis and Shelby County. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the main threats with this system.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers along with a South wind at 10-15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly early in the day along with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late night, a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting, and lows only in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly early in the day along with temperatures falling into the lower 50s by the afternoon and continuing to fall into the mid 30s overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the upper 50s, and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.