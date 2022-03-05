Your First Alert to a warm and windy weekend that will ultimately lead to rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm, windy, and mainly dry pattern will be in place as the weekend begins, but increasing clouds and an approaching cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms followed by much colder air.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorm, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm along with temperatures falling into the mid 50s by the afternoon and ending near 40 overnight. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows again near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

