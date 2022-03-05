Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second arrest was made in the home invasion and murder of a Rhodes College student.

22-year-old Drew Rainer was found shot to death inside his home last year.

Today, U.S. marshals arrested Raquel Lori Frye.

Her charges indicate she was the “facilitator” of the murder on McLean Boulevard.

31-year-old Raquel Lori Frye faces a slew of charges for her alleged involvement in the burglary and murder of Rainer.

Police say Rainer was shot and killed in the 700 block of McLean last October during a home invasion.

According to court documents, five people including Rainer were inside the home when three to four men kicked in the door stealing phones, gaming systems and video games.

Witnesses told police Rainer and one of the suspects fought over a gun after Rainer failed to give the suspect the password to his I-pad.

Police have already arrested 36-year-old Rainess Holmes as the alleged gunman.

Now police have arrested a second suspect.

Frye is facing 5 charges including facilitation for aggravated robbery and first degree murder.

Authorities have not released any specific details about how Frye reportedly helped to facilitate the murder.

According to Tennessee code, that charge is given to anyone who knows that someone else intends to commit a felony or knowingly furnishes substantial assistance. This case garnered international attention.

Rainer was a senior at Rhodes, a Clarence Day Scholar, and an accomplished musician, his unexpected death left the small Rhodes college campus stunned.

Police have always said more arrests would be made in this case.

Five months later investigators say they’ve taken at least one more person into custody.

