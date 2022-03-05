Police: Woman shot, in critical condition
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ashford Road Friday evening.
Officers say they found one woman shot and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.