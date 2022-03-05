Police: Woman shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ashford Road Friday evening.

Officers say they found one woman shot and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 7:00 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 3507 Ashford with a female shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 5, 2022

