Police: One in critical after double shooting on Wingfield

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wingfield Road Saturday morning.

Police say two people were found shot and both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

