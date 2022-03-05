Police: One in critical after double shooting on Wingfield
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wingfield Road Saturday morning.
Police say two people were found shot and both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
