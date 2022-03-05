One person in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Macon and Pallwood Friday Evening.

Officers say one pedestrian was hit and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect responsible fled the scene before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

