Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-240 at the I-40 ramp involving three cars Saturday morning.

Police say that one pedestrian was hit in the fatal crash. Officers report that one person was pronounced dead on the scene but it is unclear if this was the pedestrian or a person in one of three cars.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been made at this time.

At 5:01 am, MPD responded to a three vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck at I-240 eastbound at the I-40 ramp. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Unknown charges at this time. This is an ongoing fatal crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.