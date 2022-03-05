Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-240 at the I-40 ramp involving three cars Saturday morning.

Police say that one pedestrian was hit in the fatal crash. Officers report that one person was pronounced dead on the scene but it is unclear if this was the pedestrian or a person in one of three cars.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been made at this time.

