Man charged in six separate carjackings
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have charged Charles Metcalf in connection to six separate carjackings this year.
Metcalf was involved in carjacking the following vehicles:
- January 15 - 2021 Kia K5
- January 15 - 2016 Honda Civic
- January 16 - 2011 Mercedes S550
- February 9 - 2013 Toyota Avalon
- February 10 - 2020 Kia Telluride
- February 19 - 2015 Chevrolet Malibu
In all instances, guns were used to force victims from or away from their cars.
When taken into custody, MPD found Metcalf in possession of a black AR 15 that had been stolen in Mississippi in 2019. He later gave a statement to officers admitting his participation in all of the above incidents.
