Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged in six separate carjackings

Charles Metcalf
Charles Metcalf(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have charged Charles Metcalf in connection to six separate carjackings this year.

Metcalf was involved in carjacking the following vehicles:

  • January 15 - 2021 Kia K5
  • January 15 - 2016 Honda Civic
  • January 16 - 2011 Mercedes S550
  • February 9 - 2013 Toyota Avalon
  • February 10 - 2020 Kia Telluride
  • February 19 - 2015 Chevrolet Malibu

In all instances, guns were used to force victims from or away from their cars.

When taken into custody, MPD found Metcalf in possession of a black AR 15 that had been stolen in Mississippi in 2019. He later gave a statement to officers admitting his participation in all of the above incidents.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 leaves one dead
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot

Latest News

Gas prices soar above $4 per gallon at some local stations
Gas prices soar above $4 per gallon at some local stations
Police: Man shot, in critical condition
Police: Man shot, in critical condition
The pain at the pump is being felt across the country as the tensions between Russia and...
U.S. “cents away” from record on average price for a gallon of gas
Gas prices soar above $4 per gallon at some local stations
Gas prices soar about $4 per gallon at some local stations
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot
Roof collapses on cars in parking lot