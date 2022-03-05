Man charged in six separate carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have charged Charles Metcalf in connection to six separate carjackings this year.

Metcalf was involved in carjacking the following vehicles:

January 15 - 2021 Kia K5

January 15 - 2016 Honda Civic

January 16 - 2011 Mercedes S550

February 9 - 2013 Toyota Avalon

February 10 - 2020 Kia Telluride

February 19 - 2015 Chevrolet Malibu

In all instances, guns were used to force victims from or away from their cars.

When taken into custody, MPD found Metcalf in possession of a black AR 15 that had been stolen in Mississippi in 2019. He later gave a statement to officers admitting his participation in all of the above incidents.

