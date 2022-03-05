Man arrested for marijuana and a handgun charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force arrested Calvin Beason for marijuana and gun charges.

According a report from MPD, Beason refused a traffic stop from officers near Tayner Drive and Chelsea Avenue, before jumping from his car and attempting to flee on foot.

Police found Beason hiding behind a home on Orr Avenue. After being taken into custody, officers learned Beason had five active arrest warrants.

Police found a handgun and 34.2 grams of marijuana on Beason.

Beason is charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell marijuana

Possession of a firearm during attempt of a dangerous felony

Driving with a suspended license

Evading arrest

Improper display of vehicle tags

Reckless driving

Evading officers on foot

Previous warrants for Beason’s arrest included charges for:

Theft of property $2,500-$10,000

Violation of probation

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell marijuana

Forgery $2,500 or less

Driving with suspended license

