Man arrested for marijuana and a handgun charges
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force arrested Calvin Beason for marijuana and gun charges.
According a report from MPD, Beason refused a traffic stop from officers near Tayner Drive and Chelsea Avenue, before jumping from his car and attempting to flee on foot.
Police found Beason hiding behind a home on Orr Avenue. After being taken into custody, officers learned Beason had five active arrest warrants.
Police found a handgun and 34.2 grams of marijuana on Beason.
Beason is charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell marijuana
- Possession of a firearm during attempt of a dangerous felony
- Driving with a suspended license
- Evading arrest
- Improper display of vehicle tags
- Reckless driving
- Evading officers on foot
Previous warrants for Beason’s arrest included charges for:
- Theft of property $2,500-$10,000
- Violation of probation
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell marijuana
- Forgery $2,500 or less
- Driving with suspended license
