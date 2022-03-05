Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority have taken downtown Memphis by storm!

Thousands are in the Bluff City for their 90th South Eastern Regional Conference. It’s one of the largest events held at the Renasant Convention Center since its $220 million dollar renovation.

Nearly 6,000 sorority members are in town for the conference and tourism leaders are expecting this event and others to generate millions for Memphis.

“I’m from this area so it’s good to be back here and being some of my sorors who are not from this area here and enjoy this beautiful city,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. member Temple Taylor.

Thousands of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated members are filling the streets and hotels in downtown Memphis. General Manager of the Sheraton Memphis Hotel says they brought in 140 workers from their hotels in Little Rock to help with the influx of people.

“The hotel is sold out,” said Sheraton Memphis Hotel General Manager Ed Buckley. “In fact all the hotels around here are sold out.”

He says even though hotels are lacking in labor, business is bouncing back.

“We’ve had a really strong February and bookings for the rest of the year,” Buckley said.

Sorority members say this is their first in-person conference since the pandemic began. It’s also the second week the Renasant Convention Center has hosted an event with thousands of attendees.

The General Manager says last week they hosted the 70th annual Mid-South Farm and Gin Show. Next week, they expect thousands of people at the South Eastern Theater Conference, all generating millions of dollars for the city’s economy.

“We’re a city ready to get back on the right path,” said Renasant Convention Center General Manager Dean Dennis. “So we’re open, we’re ready. We’re looking forward to hosting our next event after this one.”

This year’s conference ends Sunday.

“We are so overjoyed to be here,” said Taylor. “It’s such a wonderful experience, especially for this to be our first time.”

