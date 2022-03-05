County Commission to discuss customer service problems at Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Taking action to improve operations at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

Customers have complained for months about long lines and phone calls going unanswered as they try to get new car tags, drivers licenses or marriage licenses from the county clerk’s office.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert had a conference with Commissioner Michael Whaley on Friday, March 4, 2022. He’s the chairman of the Shelby County Commission’s budget committee.

Halbert said her office is experiencing staff shortages, made worse by COVID-19. She also said they have outdated phones and computers that can’t handle the volume of calls they get daily. And with tens of thousands of new Tennessee tags to send out, the delays are getting worse, she said.

“We have been making videos and taking pictures,” Halbert told Action News 5. “So we can show the county commission we’re just in dire straits right now. It has been that way for quite some time. Our facilities aren’t in the best condition. It’s been a true struggle.”

Halbert said her office needs more funding to get the job done. Commissioner Whaley asked her to appear before the county commission next week.

“There needs to be a short term solution,” said Whaley. “That better serves our constituents. And I’m certainly open to supporting a sound, long-term plan as budget chair this year.”

Commissioner Whaley also said it’s important to have accountability for any department funded by the county commission.

