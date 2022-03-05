Ballet Memphis gears up for final weekend of Winter Mix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What do Patsy Cline and ballet have in common? They join together for a brand-new piece in Ballet Memphis’ show Winter Mix.

“Patsy Cline Gets Her Heart Broken,” choreographed by Trey McIntyre, combines contemporary ballet movement with the twangy tunes of Patsy Cline.

The triple-bill performance also features “Concerto Barocco” by George Balanchine as well as “CAPTCHA” by Ballet Memphis’ own Brandon Ramey.

There are a few more chances to see Ballet Memphis’ Winter Mix this weekend at Playhouse on the Square. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.