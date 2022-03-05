Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Ballet Memphis gears up for final weekend of Winter Mix

Ballet Memphis gears up for final weekend of Winter Mix
Ballet Memphis gears up for final weekend of Winter Mix(Ballet Memphis)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What do Patsy Cline and ballet have in common? They join together for a brand-new piece in Ballet Memphis’ show Winter Mix.

“Patsy Cline Gets Her Heart Broken,” choreographed by Trey McIntyre, combines contemporary ballet movement with the twangy tunes of Patsy Cline.

The triple-bill performance also features “Concerto Barocco” by George Balanchine as well as “CAPTCHA” by Ballet Memphis’ own Brandon Ramey.

There are a few more chances to see Ballet Memphis’ Winter Mix this weekend at Playhouse on the Square. Tickets can be purchased here.

