Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Windy weekend ahead and a cold front on the way

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will with high clouds, but high temperatures will still make it into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks mostly dry with clouds. A few showers or a stray storm can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but it will be windy and warm. A passing shower or storm is possible into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday along the main cold front. A few could be strong with gusty wind. Temperatures will start in the 60s and fall into the 50s Monday afternoon. It will remain dry and cool through Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday
Warm & windy weekend with chances of showers & storms tonight through early Monday
Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert forecast
There is a Slight Risk for severe storms Monday morning.
First Alert to strong thunderstorms Sunday and early Monday
An isolated shower possible today but better rain chances arrive Sunday
Sagay's Saturday morning forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm and windy weekend that will ultimately lead to rain