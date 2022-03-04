Windy weekend ahead and a cold front on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will with high clouds, but high temperatures will still make it into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks mostly dry with clouds. A few showers or a stray storm can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but it will be windy and warm. A passing shower or storm is possible into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday along the main cold front. A few could be strong with gusty wind. Temperatures will start in the 60s and fall into the 50s Monday afternoon. It will remain dry and cool through Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.