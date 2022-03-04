Warm, dry pattern continues for a little long, but a weekend cold front will bring a change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air firmly in place across the Mid-South has allowed afternoon temperatures to climb well above average this week and even tying a record high today. This pattern will continue for the end of the week and start to the weekend followed by a cold front that will bring rain and much cooler temperatures for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy along with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows again near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

