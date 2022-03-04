Tigers get it done at South Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, only one rule for the Memphis Tigers Thursday: borrow a line from the old Al Davis Oakland Raiders, “Just Win Baby!”

That’s what the Tigers should do on the road at USF.

The Bulls are the last-place team in America. They play good defense but have only eight victories on the season.

The Tigers are trying to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.

The University of Memphis was not messing around. They quickly ran out to an 11-2 lead.

Tigers racked up 22 paint points in the first half. Most of them came from AAC Freshman of the Year Lock Jalen Duren.

Alex Lomax and Tyler Harris found him for oop, after oop-- 16 points, 11 rebounds for Duren.

The Tigers took care of business and went on to win it. Final score 73-64.

The UofM, now 18-9, gets ready for the regular-season finale against 14th ranked Houston Sunday, at 11 a.m. at FedExForum.

