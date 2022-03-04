Tennessee Speaker in Memphis to push ‘first of its kind’ sentencing bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State leaders made their way to Memphis to make a push for stricter sentencing laws. A bill moving through the Tennessee Statehouse would expand the list of offenses that would mandate an inmate serve 100% of their sentence.

A truth in sentencing law was introduced this year by Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The Republican Representative is getting bipartisan support including from Democratic Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Thursday the two teamed up to push to the passage of this bill.

“For violent crimes, we need more tough sentencing,” said Sexton. “The scales of justice are meant to be balanced not unbalanced. Sometimes you can be too soft.”

The bill would add 14 felonies to the list where an inmate would have to serve 100% of their sentence if convicted. One of those offenses is aggravated assault.

“With a conviction of shooting a gun at another person which is an aggravated assault prison time is not required. In fact, current Tennessee law requires the judge to presume probation,” said Strickland.

Strickland said he’s been working with Sexton on the bill.

The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission reports in 2021 80% of the violent crimes reported in the county were aggravated assaults. Major violent crime has seen a slight decline in recent months. Still, the group of crimes including aggravated assault and homicide rose just over 1% in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Truth in sentencing does in fact decrease violent crime,” said Sexton. “The only experts on our criminal sentence guidelines are the criminals. They understand when they commit that crime they know what they’re getting, they know how long it will take to get back on the streets. They know if they get good credit what that means.”

Countywide law enforcement and criminal justice officials showed their support for the bill, House Bill 2656 Thursday.

Sexton said it’s the first of its kind truth in sentencing law in the country because it mandates 100% of the sentence to be served, while other similar state bills require 85%.

But opponents of the bill maintain there must be incentives for good behavior, accountability and improvement as 95% of people in prison will eventually return to their communities.

The bill is making its way through committees. It is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) sits on the committee and said this about the bill:

“We must hold violent criminals accountable. We can do that and still be smarter on crime—not just tough. Sentencing reforms should be based on evidence that it actually works to reduce crime and keep communities safe.

Building prisons endlessly won’t fix the root causes of crime in our community. Unfortunately, the legislature too often chooses prisons over the hard work of making healthcare and mental health more attainable and better-paying jobs more available.

We need after-school programs and support for kids before they fall through the cracks.”

