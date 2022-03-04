Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Brian Kelsey, R-Tennessee, announced Friday he will not be running for reelection.

He says his decision is due to “recent, exciting changes” in his personal life. His statement further reads:

“It has been a true honor to serve you for 18 years and to work with you to pass more constitutional amendments than any other Tennessee legislator in history—including one to forever ban the income tax. But now my service to you is best spent fighting for American values in the court system and stopping the Biden Administration’s failed policies like the attempted OSHA vaccine mandate.

I’m happy to return any recent campaign contributions, and Lord willing, I hope that you will give me the opportunity to run for elected office in Tennessee again in the coming years.”

Kelsey is set to go to trial in less than a year after being accused of violating multiple campaign finance laws during his unsuccessful 2016 run for Congress.

His trial is currently slated to begin on January 23, 2023.

