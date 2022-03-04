Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Brian Kelsey, R-Tennessee, announced Friday he will not be running for reelection.

He says his decision is due to “recent, exciting changes” in his personal life. His statement further reads:

“It has been a true honor to serve you for 18 years and to work with you to pass more constitutional amendments than any other Tennessee legislator in history—including one to forever ban the income tax. But now my service to you is best spent fighting for American values in the court system and stopping the Biden Administration’s failed policies like the attempted OSHA vaccine mandate.

I’m happy to return any recent campaign contributions, and Lord willing, I hope that you will give me the opportunity to run for elected office in Tennessee again in the coming years.”

Kelsey is set to go to trial in less than a year after being accused of violating multiple campaign finance laws during his unsuccessful 2016 run for Congress.

His trial is currently slated to begin on January 23, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

She’s ready for a new role. Former State Representative London Lamar is now appointed Senator...
Lamar to be sworn in as District 33 Senator next week
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week
Truth in sentencing
Tennessee Speaker in Memphis to push ‘first of its kind’ sentencing bill
London Lamar
Rep. London Lamar appointed to fill Katrina Robinson’s Senate seat