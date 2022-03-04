Rep. London Lamar appointed to fill Katrina Robinson’s Senate seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a state legislature shakeup. The seat of a former Tennessee Senator ousted following a fraud conviction is now filled.

Memphis State Representative London Lamar will take over the seat left vacant by Katrina Robinson.

Commissioners interviewed each of the six candidates that were up for the position and chose Lamar in a 9-4 vote.

She expressed gratitude on Twitter last night as she transitioned into the new role. She said in part, “I officially resign from my seat in the House of Representatives. I look forward to continuing the work.”

It has been my life’s joy to serve as State Representative for Tn House District 91. Tonight the Shelby County Commission voted to appointment me to the TN Senate. With that, I officially resign from my seat in the House of Representatives. I look forward to continuing the work — Senator London Lamar (@RepLamar) March 4, 2022

The seat became vacant last month after the Tennessee Senate voted to expel Katrina Robinson after she was convicted on federal fraud charges.

Robinson was initially accused of embezzling $600,000 in federal funds but was convicted on two counts of wire fraud involving about $3,400. She denied wrongdoing.

With Lamar taking over Robinson’s former seat, commissioners will now have to decide whether to appoint someone for the vacancy representing House District 91.

As the interim senator, Lamar will serve until the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

