Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rep. London Lamar appointed to fill Katrina Robinson’s Senate seat

By Talya Faggart
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a state legislature shakeup. The seat of a former Tennessee Senator ousted following a fraud conviction is now filled.

Memphis State Representative London Lamar will take over the seat left vacant by Katrina Robinson.

Commissioners interviewed each of the six candidates that were up for the position and chose Lamar in a 9-4 vote.

She expressed gratitude on Twitter last night as she transitioned into the new role. She said in part, “I officially resign from my seat in the House of Representatives. I look forward to continuing the work.”

The seat became vacant last month after the Tennessee Senate voted to expel Katrina Robinson after she was convicted on federal fraud charges.

Robinson was initially accused of embezzling $600,000 in federal funds but was convicted on two counts of wire fraud involving about $3,400. She denied wrongdoing.

With Lamar taking over Robinson’s former seat, commissioners will now have to decide whether to appoint someone for the vacancy representing House District 91.

As the interim senator, Lamar will serve until the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

She’s ready for a new role. Former State Representative London Lamar is now appointed Senator...
Lamar to be sworn in as District 33 Senator next week
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Truth in sentencing
Tennessee Speaker in Memphis to push ‘first of its kind’ sentencing bill