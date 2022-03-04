Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rain & storms arrive over the weekend, temperatures drop next week

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s again this morning. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 50s overnight. Rain chances will climb this weekend with showers possible Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will be more likely on Sunday with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: The best chance for rain will be on Monday morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible in eastern Arkansas. High temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s on Monday and lower 50s Tuesday. Clouds will linger on Tuesday, but we will finally get some sun on Wednesday. High temperatures will be back in the lower 60s on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday
Warm & windy weekend with chances of showers & storms tonight through early Monday
Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert forecast
There is a Slight Risk for severe storms Monday morning.
First Alert to strong thunderstorms Sunday and early Monday
An isolated shower possible today but better rain chances arrive Sunday
Sagay's Saturday morning forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm and windy weekend that will ultimately lead to rain