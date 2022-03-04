Rain & storms arrive over the weekend, temperatures drop next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s again this morning. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 50s overnight. Rain chances will climb this weekend with showers possible Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will be more likely on Sunday with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: The best chance for rain will be on Monday morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible in eastern Arkansas. High temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s on Monday and lower 50s Tuesday. Clouds will linger on Tuesday, but we will finally get some sun on Wednesday. High temperatures will be back in the lower 60s on Thursday.

