Victim drives to Amazon facility after shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man drove to an Amazon facility after he was shot Friday morning in Frayser.

According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at Frayser Boulevard and Schoolfield Road around 6:30 a.m. Moments later the victim arrived at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on New Allen Road.

He is currently in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information on the case call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

