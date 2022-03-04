Victim drives to Amazon facility after shooting in Frayser, police say
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man drove to an Amazon facility after he was shot Friday morning in Frayser.
According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at Frayser Boulevard and Schoolfield Road around 6:30 a.m. Moments later the victim arrived at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on New Allen Road.
He is currently in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information on the case call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
