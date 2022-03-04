Man arrested in Sonic armed robbery, shots fired at MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man who is accused of robbing a Sonic and fired shots at officers on January 24.

According arrest report, 21-year-old Deandre Neeley and another suspect entered the Sonic, located near the corner of Perkins and Cottonwood Road, armed with handguns and robbed the business at gunpoint.

Officers say both Neeley and other suspect fled from scene. While police were transporting an unrelated arrest, officers were shot at by the robbery suspects.

On March 3, Neeley was developed as a suspect and later confessed to robbing the Sonic and firing shots at officers and arrested citizen.

Neeley is charged with three counts of criminal attempted second degree murder, four counts of aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of felony.

Memphis police say the 2nd suspect involved in the robbery and shooting has not been arrested.

