Lamar to be sworn in as District 33 Senator next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - She’s ready for a new role. Former State Representative London Lamar is now appointed Senator Lamar as she was appointed to the vacant District 33 seat by Shelby County Commissioners.

The District 33 seat was left vacant after former Senator Katrina Robison was expelled from the Senate following a wire fraud conviction. Leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus Senator Raumesh Akbari called the appointment urgent as with so few democrats in the Senate many of their bills can’t get a second motion out of committee.

As District 91 Representative, Lamar already represented some of District 33.

“I’m looking forward to representing, many members were already in my House district, but there are a couple of new ones so I’m looking forward to engaging with them in this process and hear their issues so we can represent those issues,” Lamar said.

After more than a half dozen votes Thursday night the Shelby County Commission voted 9-4 for Lamar to be appointed to the vacant Senate seat. At the beginning of the special meeting to fill the senate seat 11 of the 13 commissioners were present. The two absent commissioners eventually joined as voting went into the evening.

Some commissioners changed their votes last minute after getting texts, emails and calls from constituents in favor of Lamar.

“There were individuals calling and texting members of the commission in my favor asking to support me because they truly believe I was the most formidable candidate to seek this appointment right now based on my experience and merit,” Lamar said.

While Lamar said she’ll assume her duties as District 33 Senator immediately, she will be officially sworn in next week. She must resign from her House seat to make it vacant.

While in the House, Lamar sat on the criminal justice committee. It will be up to the Lieutenant Governor on which senate committees she’s assigned to.

“Just two weeks ago you did a story about my gun violence prevention bill which is still alive and still moving,” Lamar said. “I want us to focus on how to do we stop people from committing crimes versus pushing legislation that will further exacerbate the jails and the criminal justice system.”

Now, the commission will have to decide if it will fill Lamar’s vacant house seat. The commission has not made a decision on that, but Lamar is advocating it stay vacant.

“By the time they are able to get the application out and the requirements for the vacancy session will have probably been able to wrap up,” Lamar said.

Lamar’s appointment lasts until the November election. Robinson was at Thursday’s commission meeting. While she endorsed Representative Torrey Harris for the appointment, she said she was ‘so proud’ of Lamar.

Harris announced he will run for District 91 Representative in November.

