Job expert explains struggles of employee ‘ghosting’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recruiting and staffing company is weighing in on the challenges employers are dealing with in Mid-South.

Omar Aquil, relationship manager and co-owner of Spherion Staffing in Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how they are fighting the pandemic-related challenges being felt by employers, like labor shortages.

“I think a lot of individuals that were pre-pandemic at home and coming back into the work force...they want to see a difference in wages,” Aquil said. “They want to see a difference in the work/life balance.”

