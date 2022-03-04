Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story continues the conversation about Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to dive into some of the other features in this week’s publication, including a feature on an organization helping to improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

She also talked about the grand opening of Tekila Modern Mexican Restaurant in Southaven.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

