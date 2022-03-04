Advertise with Us
How the pandemic has impacted the way people eat

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - March is National Nutrition Month an ideal time to look at the current trends in healthy eating.

Corporate Dietician Courtney McCormick joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about more about what she is seeing and how to make the most out of frozen food options.

McCormick also talked about how the pandemic has impacted the way many eat.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

