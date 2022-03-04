Grizzlies go cold in Boston, lost to Celtics 120-107

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The eyes of the NBA world were on the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night. National TV and a date with one of the premier franchises in the association -- the Boston Celtics. But, that’s not all, the Griz can tie the Golden State Warriors for second in the west with a win.

Boston has won 14 of its last 17 and is moving up in the east. Grizzlies start out colder than February’s ice storm.

Nobody, not even All-Star Ja Morant could come anywhere close to hitting a shot. Ja starts out 0-6 and 2 for 11.

Grizzlies hit under 30% in the first half. The Celtics took advantage.

Jason Tatum and Marcus Smart got buckets to build a double-digit lead. The Grizzlies used defense to keep it close getting steals on three straight possessions.

Slomo Kyle Anderson leading the Defensive charge..Ja Finally gets it going, another Highlight reel Jam after a steal on the oop from DeAnthony Melton.

The left-hand hammer brought the Boston crowd to its feet -- 38 points in the game.

Most of them in the second half. But Jason Tatum scored 37 for the Celtics -- 21 in the fourth quarter.

Celtics beat the Grizzlies.

Final score 120-107. The Griz, now 43 and 21, next come home to host the Orlando Magic Saturday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.