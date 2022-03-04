Governor touts new crime prevention budget in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are about 60 state troopers assigned to West Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee announced that he is proposing adding another 20 troopers to patrol specifically in Shelby County.

“When you add an officer to this street you lower the crime rate on this street, that’s why we’re putting 20 new troopers specifically in Shelby County,” said Lee.

Lee was in town Thursday touting his new crime prevention budget.

Thursday Lee took a private ride-along in the city with Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

“I think that what we’re going to find is a general assembly that believes in law enforcement and believes in law enforcement. We all recognize that our city centers, Nashville, Memphis, our largest cities have the greatest challenges with crime, that’s where we ought to be investing,” said Lee.

In addition to the 20 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Shelby County Governor Lee is proposing $30 million for relocation bonuses for out of state police officers seeking to move to Tennessee.

MPD already offers $15,000 bonuses.

He’s also proposing 150 million for a Violent Crime Intervention Fund and expansion of state funding for law enforcement training.

On the same day of Governor Lee’s visit, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton held his own press conference alongside Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland pushing a truth in sentencing bill making its way through the Tennessee legislature.

“The scales of justice are meant to be balanced, not unbalanced and sometimes you can be too soft you can have too much rehabilitation, too much of this and not enough sentencing,” said Sexton.

The bill would add 14 felonies to the list where an inmate would have to serve 100% of their sentence if convicted.

While Governor Lee said he has not read the bill and would not say definitively if he supported it, Chief Davis was clear both lawmakers’ proposals are needed in the city.

“We appreciate the opportunity to receive resources, much needed resources that help augment what the city is already doing for us here, but this particular legislation is just another layer of assistance that we need as we fight crime everyday,” said Davis. “Our officers arrest individuals over and over again.”

Davis says additional funding is needed for more technology such as drones and cameras as well as fully staffing the city’s real time crime center.

Sexton and Strickland also supported the Governor’s plan to add 20 additional state troopers.

Governor Lee says the additional troopers would be funded 100% by the state.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.