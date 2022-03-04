Gov. Lee requests federal dollars for ice storm clean-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before Tennessee Governor Bill Lee travelled to Memphis on Thursday, March 3, to talk about tackling crime, he asked President Biden to approve federal aid to clean up seven counties impacted by the February ice storm.

If President Biden grants this Major Disaster Declaration, federal dollars would cover much of the cost of power restoration and debris removal in Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley Counties.

MLGW estimates the ice storm caused $12 million in damage. The City of Memphis told Action News 5 it will cost between $10 and $12 million to pick up the storm debris.

Officials said it will take more than a month for 21 contract crews to make their first pass across the city. It’s a massive job, given Memphis covers 325 square miles and has more than 6,000 lane miles of streets.

“What I’m expecting on current productivity,” Public Works Director Robert Knecht said, “is about 30 to 45 days to do the first sweep of the debris collection. And then they’ll do a second sweep, and that will take 30 days depending on how much debris makes its way to the curb.”

Knecht asked that residents keep storm debris separated from household trash at the curb. He also said limbs and other debris put out for pick-up should be no longer than 5 feet, no wider than 13 inches.

View the full request here:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.