Former Tiger Calvin Austin shines at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (WMC) - It’s show your work time at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Among the invited guests was former University of Memphis Wide Receiver Calvin Austin.

The former Harding Academy star wowed the scouts with his 40 time. His 4.32 is not only the top time of the day, along with Velus Jones of Tennessee but the best since 2018.

Austin is also first in vertical and tied for first in broad Jump.

Former Tiger Offensive Lineman Dillon Parham was also at the combine, along with Dontario Drummond of Ole Miss and Treylon Burks of Arkansas.

The NFL Draft begins April 28.

