Former Tiger Calvin Austin shines at NFL combine

Calvin Austin at Parham Combine
Calvin Austin at Parham Combine(NFL Network)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WMC) - It’s show your work time at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Among the invited guests was former University of Memphis Wide Receiver Calvin Austin.

The former Harding Academy star wowed the scouts with his 40 time. His 4.32 is not only the top time of the day, along with Velus Jones of Tennessee but the best since 2018. 

Austin is also first in vertical and tied for first in broad Jump.

Former Tiger Offensive Lineman Dillon Parham was also at the combine, along with Dontario Drummond of Ole Miss and Treylon Burks of Arkansas.

The NFL Draft begins April 28.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Tiger men’s basketball needs to keep hammer down