Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Florida first lady cancer-free after chemo, Gov. DeSantis says

FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference...
FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference at First Presbyterian Church, in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Florida first lady DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, March 3, 2022. The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October.(Joe Burbank | (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she had finished chemotherapy treatments.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” she said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now -– you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for,” the governor said. “She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row
Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated train carriage of...
Charities struggle to deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine