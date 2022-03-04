Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to strong thunderstorms Sunday and early Monday

There is a Slight Risk for severe storms Monday morning.
There is a Slight Risk for severe storms Monday morning.(wmc)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring thunderstorms in the Mid-South on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. There is currently a 2 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms in eastern Arkansas and parts of northwest Tennessee for Sunday. A small section south of the I-40 corridor in west Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, and north Mississippi are under a 1 out of 5 risk, in green for severe storms.

Sunday storm risk for the Mid-South
Sunday storm risk for the Mid-South(SPC)

THREATS: The primary concern with storms will be damaging wind gusts. However, some storms could also have small hail. The tornado threat is very low.

TIMING: Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Another round of potentially severe line of storms along the cold front will arrive after 1 am Monday and continue through early afternoon. It will be warm ahead of the front, which will help fuel thunderstorms. The risk for severe storms are lower for Monday but a storm or two could reach severe limits. The threats will be mainly the same as Sunday with any stronger storms on Monday.

SPC severe threat for the Mid-South Monday
SPC severe threat for the Mid-South Monday(SPC)

Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ in most areas.

Rainfall totals could exceed 1" through Monday.
Rainfall totals could exceed 1" through Monday.(wmc)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday
Warm & windy weekend with chances of showers & storms tonight through early Monday
Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert forecast
An isolated shower possible today but better rain chances arrive Sunday
Sagay's Saturday morning forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm and windy weekend that will ultimately lead to rain