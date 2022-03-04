First Alert to strong thunderstorms Sunday and early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring thunderstorms in the Mid-South on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. There is currently a 2 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms in eastern Arkansas and parts of northwest Tennessee for Sunday. A small section south of the I-40 corridor in west Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, and north Mississippi are under a 1 out of 5 risk, in green for severe storms.

Sunday storm risk for the Mid-South (SPC)

THREATS: The primary concern with storms will be damaging wind gusts. However, some storms could also have small hail. The tornado threat is very low.

TIMING: Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Another round of potentially severe line of storms along the cold front will arrive after 1 am Monday and continue through early afternoon. It will be warm ahead of the front, which will help fuel thunderstorms. The risk for severe storms are lower for Monday but a storm or two could reach severe limits. The threats will be mainly the same as Sunday with any stronger storms on Monday.

SPC severe threat for the Mid-South Monday (SPC)

Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ in most areas.

Rainfall totals could exceed 1" through Monday. (wmc)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

