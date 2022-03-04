Advertise with Us
Father charged, accused of driving under the influence with 5-year-old son

Danny Nolen charged with DUI
Danny Nolen charged with DUI(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 33-year-old father is now behind bars after allegedly driving under the influence with an unrestrained child in the vehicle.

An affidavit detailing the incident says Danny Nolen was driving a Dodge Challenger in the area of Macon Road and Whitten Road when an officer saw his vehicle turn onto the shoulder of the roadway in an attempt to pass several vehicles.

Deputies were able to approach the vehicle when it came to a stop on Macon Road. The affidavit says they loudly commanded Nolen to put the vehicle in park but he instead began reaching for his center console.

A deputy was able to reach into the driver’s side window and unlock the door to remove Nolen. That’s when deputies say they saw Nolen’s 5-year-old son unbuckled in a car seat.

Investigators say the child was not injured.

During a vehicle search, deputies found a backpack with a bottle of liquor, 40% proof. They also noticed Nolen had red, glossy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and neglect, violating the open container law, resisting official detention, improper turns and violating child restraint laws.

He is set to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.

