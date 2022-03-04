City Watch issued for missing, diabetic teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen is missing and police are asking for the community’s help to find him.

A City Watch is in effect for 17-year-old Amarious Davis who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 27 on Peabody Avenue at his mother’s residence.

Police say Amarious is diabetic and has not taken his medication. He is also diagnosed with a mental condition.

He is described as a 5′8, 240-pound Black male of brown complexion with brown eyes and long twisted hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue basketball shorts and white slides.

If you see him, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

