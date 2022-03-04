Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City Watch issued for missing, diabetic teen

Have you seen Amarious Davis?
City Watch alert: Amarious Davis
City Watch alert: Amarious Davis(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen is missing and police are asking for the community’s help to find him.

A City Watch is in effect for 17-year-old Amarious Davis who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 27 on Peabody Avenue at his mother’s residence.

Police say Amarious is diabetic and has not taken his medication. He is also diagnosed with a mental condition.

He is described as a 5′8, 240-pound Black male of brown complexion with brown eyes and long twisted hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue basketball shorts and white slides.

If you see him, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Ballet Memphis gears up for final weekend of Winter Mix
Ballet Memphis gears up for final weekend of Winter Mix
2022 Winter Jam Tour heads to Lander’s Center March 6
2022 Winter Jam Tour heads to Lander’s Center March 6
2022 Winter Jam Tour heads to Lander’s Center March 6
Job expert explains struggles of employee ‘ghosting’
Job expert explains struggles of employee ‘ghosting’