CBHS advances to state championship in basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school state playoff action underway in Tennessee Division-Two. In the Class Double-A-Semifinal Christian Brothers High School beats Lipscomb of Nashville 58-52.

The Brothers remain unbeaten at 27-0.

CBHS will play in the D-2 Championship Game Saturday against Knoxville Catholic at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

