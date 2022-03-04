Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

CBHS advances to state championship in basketball

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school state playoff action underway in Tennessee Division-Two. In the Class Double-A-Semifinal Christian Brothers High School beats Lipscomb of Nashville 58-52.

The Brothers remain unbeaten at 27-0.

CBHS will play in the D-2 Championship Game Saturday against Knoxville Catholic at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

Bartlett vs East High School basketball
Bartlett beats East for Regional Championship
New CBHS coach Jason Motte
Former big leaguer becomes CBHS baseball coach
FedExForum requiring proof of vaccine or negative test for all games and events
FedExForum requiring proof of vaccine or negative test for all games and events
Christian Brothers High School takes on Briarcrest at Tom Nix Stadium
Christian Brothers High School takes on Briarcrest at Tom Nix Stadium