CBHS advances to state championship in basketball
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school state playoff action underway in Tennessee Division-Two. In the Class Double-A-Semifinal Christian Brothers High School beats Lipscomb of Nashville 58-52.
The Brothers remain unbeaten at 27-0.
CBHS will play in the D-2 Championship Game Saturday against Knoxville Catholic at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
