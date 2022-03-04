Advertise with Us
Boyfriend guilty in murder of pregnant woman

Ricky Anderson II
Ricky Anderson II(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 30-year-old Ricky Anderson II has been found guilty and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a shooting in 2018.

According to a report from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, police responded to the discovery of a body on the floor of a home on Sparks Avenue partially covered by a bedspread on Jan 30, 2018.

The body was identified as 26-year-old Karmeshi Pipes, and family members say they had not seen Pipes since her baby shower one week prior. Pipes was nine months pregnant and her baby was due for delivery February 7.

The autopsy report showed Pipes had been shot 17 times by a handgun and had been dead for several days before being found.

Anderson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a jury rejected an insanity defense. He is sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

