Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bartlett beats East for Regional Championship

Bartlett vs East High School basketball
Bartlett vs East High School basketball(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - In Tennessee Division-1, it’s the Region 8 Championship in Class 4-A at Central featuring the Bartlett Panthers against the Mustangs of East High School.

The Panthers pounced on East early building a big lead.

The Mustangs worked their way back in it by half but the Panthers started on a 17-5 run. Bartlett went on to win it.

Final score 79-69.

Bartlett will host the sectional this weekend, while East will go on the road.

The winners advance to next week’s State Tournament at Murfreesboro.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library
Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

Latest News

CBHS advances to state championship in basketball
New CBHS coach Jason Motte
Former big leaguer becomes CBHS baseball coach
FedExForum requiring proof of vaccine or negative test for all games and events
FedExForum requiring proof of vaccine or negative test for all games and events
Christian Brothers High School takes on Briarcrest at Tom Nix Stadium
Christian Brothers High School takes on Briarcrest at Tom Nix Stadium