Bartlett beats East for Regional Championship

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - In Tennessee Division-1, it’s the Region 8 Championship in Class 4-A at Central featuring the Bartlett Panthers against the Mustangs of East High School.

The Panthers pounced on East early building a big lead.

The Mustangs worked their way back in it by half but the Panthers started on a 17-5 run. Bartlett went on to win it.

Final score 79-69.

Bartlett will host the sectional this weekend, while East will go on the road.

The winners advance to next week’s State Tournament at Murfreesboro.

