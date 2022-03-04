ASP: Man injured in Helena-West Helena shooting involving Jonesboro police

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A Phillips County man is recovering in a Memphis hospital from a gunshot wound after investigators say he pointed a rifle at police Thursday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police say a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force was searching for a wanted fugitive on along Cherry Street in Helena when they heard gunfire in a nearby neighborhood.

Two officers from Jonesboro police department separated from other officers to help search for the source of gunfire.

Jonesboro officers encountered 18-year-old Travon Brewer walking along Walnut Street carrying a rifle. Repeated commands were given to Brewer to drop his rifle, according to state police.

Brewer reportedly ignored the orders, raising the gun in the direction of officers, leading one of the Jonesboro officers to fire his service weapon at Brewer, striking him.

State police says both officers provided life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. First responders transported Brewer to a Memphis hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Public information officer for Jonesboro Police Department, Sally Smith, says the officer who shot Brewer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Smith says officers were part of a United States Marshals Task Force, eight Jonesboro officers were assigned to the task force Thursday.

Arkansas State Police were requested to investigate and special agents of the criminal investigation team will prepare a case file for the Phillips County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with state laws.

Smith says the officer who fired the weapon did not have a body camera working at the time of the incident and is not required to do so when working with federal marshals. The body worn cameras on other officers could not be released due to it being an “active investigation.”

