Arkansas State Police investigate shooting involving officer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST
HELENA-WEST HELENA , Ark. (WMC) - An investigation is underway for a shooting involving and Arkansas police officer.

Arkansas state police are on scene in Helena-West Helena where shots were fired earlier today.

At this time we do not know who the gunman was or who the victim is. The role the officer played in the shooting has not been revealed.

We will update you as we learn more in this developing story.

