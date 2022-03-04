2022 Winter Jam Tour heads to Lander’s Center March 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter Jam 2022 is back for Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts.

A $10 donation will get you in the door.

Matt Hein with Christian pop band “I Am They” joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how the tour has been so far and what concert goers can expect.

