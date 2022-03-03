West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends and first responders from across the Mid-South gathered at First Baptist Church in West Memphis to pay their respects to Firefighter Jason Lang.

Those who knew him say Lang was hungry to help and dedicated to a life of service.

“I was so impressed with his resume. He had all types of classes, certifications -- and I knew that he would be a future leader of the West Memphis Fire Department,” said West Memphis Fire Chief, Barry Ealy.

Originally from Iowa, Jason Lang was a volunteer firefighter for a station in Coralville before moving to West Memphis to join the West Memphis Fire Department in December 2021 at just 20 years old.

His Battalion Chief said he quickly stood out as a leader among the group.

“If you wanted an ideal profile of someone who would be a firefighter, I think you can say it was Jason Lang,” said Battalion Chief Vince Richardson.

Before his death, Lang was in EMT clinical training at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy.

He was on his way to training last weekend when he stopped to help after a crash and lost his life in a tragic accident.

Lang’s family didn’t want to speak publicly, but West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon read these words on their behalf.

“Our family has been broken because we felt Jason was still a baby. So young, and really hasn’t experienced life. We question why he was taken so soon, but God says, ‘It doesn’t take long to fulfill my task, because once it’s completed, Earth can’t give him what I can,’” Mayor McClendon read.

After the service, firefighter Lang’s casket was escorted by a sea of red to the Memphis International Airport where his body will be transported to his home state of Iowa.

Loved ones say Lang loved to ride his motorcycle, hang with family and friends, and have movie nights with those he held close.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.