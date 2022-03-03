Warm pattern firmly in place this week, but a weekend system will change that

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure riding along the Gulf Coast is driving warm air into the Mid-South pushing temperatures well above average and contributing to a dry and sunny pattern. Enjoy it while it’s here because a cold front this weekend will bring clouds, rain, and much cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of stray shower late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorm, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

