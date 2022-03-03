Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

USPS issue 10k reward for suspect in multiple mail thefts

Memphis mail theft
Memphis mail theft(USPS)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United State Postal Service needs the public’s help in locating suspect responsible for multiple mail thefts outside a Memphis apartment complex.

USPS says the suspect stole mail from Canterbury Woods Apartments off Macon Road on December 23, 2021, January 8, 2022 and February 28, 2022.

USPS is offering a reward up to $10 thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest.

The suspect is described as a Black male, early to mid-20s, approximately 5′7″ to 5′10″ tall, 160 to 175 lbs., medium build, dark complexion, and hair in medium length braids. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt displaying “Gatlinburg, TN”

Anyone with information about this case are asked to call USPS at 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police: One shout outside of Whitehaven Branch Library
Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Calvin Beason
Man arrested for marijuana and a handgun charges
Problems at Shelby County Clerk's Office
County Commission to discuss customer service problems at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues