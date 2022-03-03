USPS issue 10k reward for suspect in multiple mail thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United State Postal Service needs the public’s help in locating suspect responsible for multiple mail thefts outside a Memphis apartment complex.

USPS says the suspect stole mail from Canterbury Woods Apartments off Macon Road on December 23, 2021, January 8, 2022 and February 28, 2022.

USPS is offering a reward up to $10 thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest.

The suspect is described as a Black male, early to mid-20s, approximately 5′7″ to 5′10″ tall, 160 to 175 lbs., medium build, dark complexion, and hair in medium length braids. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt displaying “Gatlinburg, TN”

Anyone with information about this case are asked to call USPS at 1-877-876-2455.

