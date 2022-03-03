Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One shout outside of Whitehaven Branch Library
Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Calvin Beason
Man arrested for marijuana and a handgun charges
Problems at Shelby County Clerk's Office
County Commission to discuss customer service problems at Shelby County Clerk’s Office