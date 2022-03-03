Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover

Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during a sleepover. (SOURCE: WTHR)
By Dustin Grove
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – Police in Indiana described what they say happened to a 12-year-old girl at a sleepover as “beyond bullying.”

Two other 12-year-old girls have been arrested because of it, with more charges possible.

Veteran officers with the Logansport Police Department say this is the first time they’ve dealt with something like this.

Sgt. Dan Frye says he could not go into detail but called it “beyond bullying” what the 12-year-old girl allegedly endured during a sleepover last weekend .

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to watch some of the video, and it’s a good thing that we have some video, but it’s unpleasant to watch,” he said.

Family members say two other 12-year-old girls held her down, burned her and cut part of her hair.

Police say they arrested the pair, and the Cass County prosecutor told the Pharos Tribune one of them is accused so far of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement and intimidation.

Police can’t say much else at this point because it’s a juvenile case, one they call “memorable for all the wrong reasons.”

“You know, what we can do that day is simply give the girl a hug and apologize to her that she had to deal with this, and we’re going to do everything we can in our power to see that justice is served,” Frye said.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case. Police are continuing to investigate and say more charges or the juvenile equivalent of criminal charges could eventually be filed. They are also asking for anyone with information on the case to reach out.

Police are working on additional warrants to get more cell phone video.

One of the suspects was released to her parents following her arrest Saturday. The other teen remains in custody, formally charged with the juvenile equivalents of battery and criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One shout outside of Whitehaven Branch Library
Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Downtown economy booming as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hold regional conference
Raquel Frye
Second suspect arrested in robbery and murder of Rhodes College student
Calvin Beason
Man arrested for marijuana and a handgun charges
Problems at Shelby County Clerk's Office
County Commission to discuss customer service problems at Shelby County Clerk’s Office