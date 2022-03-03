Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tipton County man dead after boat capsizes in Hatchie River

(KTTC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County man is dead after a boat capsized in the Hatchie River Wednesday.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a 59-year-old Steven Campbell was on a 14-foot aluminum boat when it capsized. He was found unresponsive by TWRA officers and Gilt Edge Fire Department around 6:20 p.m.

He was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

TWRA says this is the fourth fatal boating accident in Tennessee this year.

