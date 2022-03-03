Tiger men’s basketball needs to keep hammer down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team has won eight of its last nine games, and 11 of its last 15, making this “better late than never” push to make the NCAA Tournament.

A goal that’s eluded the school for the last seven years.

The University of Memphis blowout of Wichita State Sunday 81-57, was the latest example of what this team can do when properly motivated and on the same page. Everyone knows the Tigers have plenty of Talent, with Players like Jalen Duren and Landers Nolley piling up the weekly awards in the American Athletic Conference.

Nolley on track for another A second straight First Team all League selection.. and Duren in the Driver’s Seat for AAC Freshman of the Year.

Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway says individual accolades aside, there’s only one way to get to the big dance, and that’s to keep the pedal to the metal.

“Celebrating all small victories, and that small victory is me wanting them to get that killer mentality,” said Hardaway. “When we get up five let’s make it 10. Up 20 to 30, and just keep pushing it, and don’t let off the gas, even though the second half it was 40-42, but we still played hard the entire game.”

The Tigers are now elevated back to the top of Joe Lunardi’s last four in Bracketology. Memphis has more work to do at USF Thursday before the regular-season finale against 14th ranked Houston Sunday at 11 a.m. at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.