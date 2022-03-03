Temperatures stay in the 70s, rain moves in this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another nice day with temperatures going from the 40s this morning to the 70s this afternoon. It will be sunny today and mostly clear tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and near 80 degrees Sunday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Rain will be more likely on Sunday with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: The best chance for rain will be on Monday as a cold front moves into the area. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible in eastern Arkansas. High temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s on Monday and lower 50s Tuesday. Clouds will linger on Tuesday, but it will stay mostly dry. More sunshine is forecasted on Wednesday afternoon.

